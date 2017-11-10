Tapestry is providing syringe access and disposal services in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tapestry, which was formerly known as Tapestry Health, will be providing full services for their syringe access program at the Episcopal Church of Saints James and Andrew, on Federal and Church Streets in Greenfield.

Greenfield’s Board of Health first approved a syringe access program in August 2016 and Tapestry received authorization from the state in February 2017.

After struggling to find a location, Tapestry finally secured a space in the Church to start care to their clients.

Services will include syringe access and disposal, HIV and hepatitis C testing, medical and drug treatment referrals, counseling on safe injection and risk-reduction, and training on how to recognize and prevent an opioid overdose as well as access to free Narcan overdose prevention kits.

Tapestry will be in the church on Mondays from 1-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m -1 p.m.