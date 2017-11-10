Several I-91 exits in Springfield reopening next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Driving in the construction zone on I-91 in Springfield has been causing headaches for drivers for years. But relief may finally be in sight.

Starting this week, several ramps will reopen and it should make your commute smoother.

The changes will start Monday night, when crews will permanently close temporary Exit 7-6, which is on the southbound side of the highway.

That same day, the Bernie Avenue Connector, which connects Bernie Avenue to West Columbus Avenue, will reopen after being closed for more than two years.

On Tuesday, the Exit 6 off-ramp from I-91 south to Union Street will reopen. The Exit 7 off-ramp and West Columbus Avenue on-ramp for I-91 south will reopen that Saturday, November 18th.

One of the changes drivers are looking forward to the most will also happen next Saturday, when crews will open an additional lane on I-91 south.