Retired Army National Guardsman aiming to take care of veterans

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Jesus Pereira served in the Army National Guard for more than 20 years. He recently retired and now works to make sure other men and women who have served our country get the services they need.

Pereira held an event at the Holyoke Mall on Friday to educate veterans on benefits that are available right here in western Massachusetts.

The Holyoke Veterans’ Services Office, Vet Air, and the Vietnam Veterans of America participated in the event. The organizations help veterans with everything from healthcare and hospitalization to jobs and transportation.

“You get to a point where some veterans in their lives forget that their veterans and move on with their lives. And while they do that, they forget to take care of themselves and reach out for the help that they need,” Pereira tols 22News. “We’re here to say ‘Listen, there’s stuff that goes on in your lives, these are your resources.'”

Pereira said their goal is to take care of the men and women who have fought for our country.