Racially charged incidents continue at Westfield State University

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University Junior Kiara Dade said she has been the target of several racial attacks on campus.

This all started in September, when a racist message was written on the door of her dorm room.

She said that message was just the beginning. “Now it’s not just words or threatening messages that are being sent out, they’re acting upon what they’re saying.”

Kiara said she was assaulted by three men on campus this week, who allegedly knocked her backpack off her shoulder, kicked her backpack, and made threatening racial comments.

Kiara told 22News she no longer feels safe walking alone on campus. “It shouldn’t have to be that way on a campus we do call our home, but that’s the unfortunate reality of what’s going on out here.”

The university said both campus and state police are investigating the incident.

University President Ramon S. Torrecilha has called the assault a “cowardly, hateful deed on a campus that has re-doubled its commitment to diversity, empathy, tolerance and inclusion.”

According to the statement, if any students are found responsible for the assault, they will be expelled from the university.

