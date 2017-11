PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Winds picked up across western Massachusetts Friday morning. Some gusts of near 40 mph have been reported.

Eversource and National Grid are reporting power outages especially in Berkshire County and in eastern Hampden County.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 6 p.m. Friday. Winds are expected to be out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts up around 40 mph.

It is possible that some limbs and small trees could come down.