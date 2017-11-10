NY man pleads guilty to trafficking in lion, tiger skulls

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has admitted to illegally trafficking in parts from endangered African lions and tigers worth more than $150,000.

Arongkron “Paul” Malasukum on Thursday pleaded guilty in federal court in Plano, Texas to one count of wildlife trafficking in violation of the Lacey Act. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

Federal prosecutors say the 41-year-old Queens man admitted to purchasing a tiger skull from undercover agents working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He also admitted to purchasing lion skulls from an auction house in Texas.

Prosecutors say he shipped the skulls to his New York City home. He then sent the items, including claws and other parts of endangered species, to Thailand for sale to a wholesale buyer.