MSP superintendent retiring after recent controversy

BOSTON (WWLP) – The State Police superintendent Colonel Richard McKeon has resigned after 35-years of service. He submitted his letter of resignation to Public Safety Secretary Daniel Bennett Friday.

McKeon has been criticized recently for his alleged role in demanding a trooper change an arrest report in an incident involving a Massachusetts judges daughter.

According to the letter written by Colonel McKeon to Secretary Bennet, the 35 year police veteran said in part:

“I have today decided that putting the greater good of the Massachusetts State Police first, necessitates my decision to retire after 35 years of proud service. I am honored to have served as your Superintendent and grateful for the honor of working with you. I am also thankful to the Governor and the Secretary of Public Safety and Security for the privilege of serving in this position.”

Giving up his role as colonel and superintendent, McKeon added that, “What has been lost in the headlines in recent days is another part of the unspoken code that we follow — to do our jobs with professionalism, compassion and empathy.”

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.