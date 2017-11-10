Many still battling PTSD as Veterans Day passes

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was Veterans Day, which can trigger painful memories for many veterans.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder occurs after a person has lived though some sort of traumatic event.

About 60 percent men and 50 percent of women will experience at least one trauma in their lives, according to the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs.

For veterans, that trauma can trigger painful memories and emotions.

22News went to the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, and talked to Bennett Walsh to find out how people can help vets cope with PTSD.

“It’s just to recognize that if someone might be having a bad day, a veteran, it could be not because there’s an anger issue or anything, it’s just something he or she is dealing with,” Walsh told 22News. “My advice is give the veteran the benefit of the doubt, every time, because normally it’s not out of anger or an illness, it’s just coping with something that we have.”

Walsh said, PTSD is not a disorder, but a mental injury.

He told 22News, it’s common for soldiers who’ve been in combat to come home with some form of emotional trauma.

Governor Baker will be in Holyoke Friday night to honor the 65 years the Soldiers’ Home has served veterans.