LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is officially Veterans Day but many observances were held on Friday.

Veterans Day is a time the nation honors those who have served in the armed forces.

In Ludow a Veterans Day ceremony was held at the Exit 7 Theater.

Receiving special recognition was Master Sergeant Joaquim Pedro, who is Ludlow’s “Veteran of the Year.”

Pedro is a Marine Corps veteran and is currently a member of the 439th Airlift Wing at Westover Air Reserve Base.