Lawmakers debate creating registry for homecare workers

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers are looking to establish a home care worker registry. A bill that would authorize the Department of Elder Affairs to establish a registry would include each home care worker’s full name, gender, home address and certifications.

This information on home care workers would also be made available to the public. Supporters hope the move would ensure families know their caregivers are certified.

The proposal was included in the 2018 budget, but Governor Charlie Baker sent the measure back to the House and Senate saying the proposal presents “privacy concerns” for home care workers.

Baker proposed amending the measure to limit the personal information given out as well as allow workers to opt-out of the registry, a move the Home Care Aide Council supports.

“Sometimes consumers may be disgruntled and they may not like a worker,” Homecare Aide Council Director Lisa Gurgone told 22News. “We’re just concerned that if that information’s released, it could put them at harm’s risk.”

The House voted to reject the Governor’s amendment in September.

The Senate will likely debate the bill next week.