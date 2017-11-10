Keeping warm in winter-like weather during fall season

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter weather came blasting into western Massachusetts this week.

There are some things you can do to help keep you and your family warm in the colder months. One very important step is making sure your heating system is working properly.

“All of a sudden it just got cold,” Dan Jones of Springfield told 22News. “Making sure my heating is working properly.”

It’s feeling a lot like winter, which means it’s time to make sure your heating system is ready for frosty temperatures.

“If you have a wood stove you have to get your chimney cleaned, to be safe, so you don’t end up with a chimney fire,” said Joshua Smith of Berkshire Heating and Air Conditioning. “If you have boiler you should have it tuned up by a reputable company, once a year, to make sure you’re operating at peak efficiency.”

Berkshire Heating recommends you change the filter in your furnace every 30 to 90 days, to maximize the heat in your home.

“If it’s not changed they’re not going to get proper heat,” Smith told 22News.

Eversource Energy will perform an efficiency assessment of your home, a service that’s free for customers.

“Well, they’re going to check my windows and make sure my electric and my sockets, and stuff like that, because I’m up there in the 60s, so, I try to maintain what I have,” said Jones.

Weatherizing your home is great way to keep your heat from leaking out through cracks. A laser infrared thermal gun can detect cold drafts.

You can start by sealing doors and windows and making sure your attic is well insulated. A door sweep will stop cold drafts from seeping into your home.

That will cost less than $40 bucks.

Energystar recommends using a programmable thermostat, to save an average of $180 a year.