I-91 ramps re-opening ahead of schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are some major updates to the I-91 reconstruction project, which should ultimately come to the relief of drivers in downtown Springfield.

On Monday night, temporary Exit 7-6 will be permanently closed, and the Birnie Avenue connector ramp to Hall of Fame Avenue will re-open. That means that if you want to get to the Memorial Bridge from I-91 southbound, you will have to get off at Exit 11 and follow Birnie Avenue to the ramp, where you will get onto Hall of Fame Avenue. Then, turn right onto the bridge.

That detour won’t last long, however. On Tuesday, November 10, Exit 6 (Union Street) on the southbound side of I-91 will re-open. The long-awaited re-opening of Exit 7 off I-91 south will take place on Saturday, November 18. This will allow you much quicker and more direct access to downtown and the Memorial Bridge.

The onramp from Hall of Fame Avenue to I-91 south will also re-open on Saturday the 18th.

On the northbound side of the highway, Exit 6 for downtown Springfield will re-open on Friday, November 17.

Finally, to the relief of commuters, another travel lane of I-91 southbound will re-open at 5:00 on the morning of Saturday, November 18.

MassDOT wants to remind people that there is still going to be construction work on I-91 southbound, so you need to slow down when you take these ramps. The ramps had been closed since December of 2015, and were originally planned to be closed through the spring of 2018.