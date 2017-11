SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Hall of Justice in Springfield will be renamed Friday.

It will now be the Roderick Ireland Courthouse. Roderick Ireland is a Springfield native, who was Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court from 2010 to 2014.

He was the first African-American on the court and its first African-American Chief Justice.

The renaming ceremony will be at Symphony Hall at 3:30 p.m. Governor Baker is expected to speak at the event.