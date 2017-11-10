Hampden County Courthouse renamed in honor of Springfield native

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Hall of Justice will now be known as the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse, in honor of the Springfield native who was the first African American to serve on the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts.

House Speaker Robert Deleo, Representative Benjamin Swan and Mayor Domenic Sarno were just a few of the dozens and dozens who gathered in Symphony Hall with Justice Ireland to celebrate the renaming.

Ireland attended Columbia Law School and Harvard Law School. He was an associate justice on the Boston Juvenile Court, working his way up to becoming an associate justice on the Supreme Judicial Court before being named the Chief Justice in 2010.

Justice Ireland will be joined outside of the courthouse with all of the others that have gathered for this ceremony for the unveiling of a new plaque at the courthouse.