Habitat for Humanity transforming empty Springfield lot into new home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity has become a vital western Massachusetts resource, building homes from the ground up for families who otherwise couldn’t afford to own their own home.

Habitat for Humanity personnel supported by volunteers from Six Flags New England, quickly turned an empty lot in Springfield’s North End into the start of what will be a three bedroom home by next summer.

Both the volunteers and the experienced Habitat crew found this home building process to be an exiliterating experience.

“We actually lifted the wall behind us and taking part in it, my heart was touched by it,” said Courtney Vhisholm. “Especially with the holidays coming up, it was something special that I’m happy to be part of.”

Before a family buys the house from Habitat for Humanity at a favorable price, the family will assist in the construction, a process known as “sweat equity.”

Habitat’s Construction Leader Sasha Rosenbuell told 22News, he finds great satisfaction in his job.

“I love it,” said Rosenbuell. “I’ve been working with Habitat for Humanity and it’s awesome, I love working with the volunteers and I just love the fraternity, the camaraderie that comes with all these people coming together.”

Over the years, Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity has built dozens of these homes.

This year alone, they have four such projects on the drawing board, all from the ground up.