Gusty winds and frigid temperatures blow into western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter weather is arriving early into western Massachusetts with strong winds and well below average temperatures.

High temperatures on Friday have already happened just after midnight, when we reached the mid 40s. Gusty northwest winds will continue to bring colder temperatures through the day. Temperatures will drop through the 30s and even into the upper 20s by late afternoon. Average high temperatures this time of year are in the low 50s.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for ALL of western Massachusetts until 6PM, due to the threat of wind gusts up to 45 mph. The strongest winds will be this morning, especially in the hills west of the Connecticut River and into the Berkshires. Isolated power outages and minor tree damage are both possible.

Tonight, we expect record-breaking cold temperatures. Overnight lows in the low teens and upper single digits will likely mean we break the record low Saturday morning. The record low at Westover A.R.B. is 14º set in 1956.

Saturday will be bright, less windy, but still very cold. High temperatures on Veterans Day will only be in the upper 30s, but with less wind it won’t feel as cold. Another night of record-breaking cold is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. The record low at Westover A.R.B. for Sunday morning is 18º set in 1976.