Gov. Baker visits Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to observe Veterans Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker was in Holyoke Friday night visiting veterans and their families.

Gov. Baker told 22News he tries to come to the Holyoke Soldiers Home every Veterans Day weekend to pay his respects to our military men and women. The governor shook hands, hugged and shared laughs with hundreds of veterans at the soldiers home.

The Holyoke Soldiers Home is the largest such facility in New England, serving more than 250 veterans from six military branches.

Air Force veteran Stanley E. Williams told 22News Baker’s visit boosted the spirits of the Soldiers Home residents. “It’s a boost for morale for all the veterans that are here, to meet anybody they can and get a little praise, the guys here need the praise,” Williams said.

Although many of the veterans served in different branches of service, Gov. Baker told 22News many of the veterans get along well with one another and have a lot in common.

“They understand what it’s like to be in a place where it’s 40 degrees below, and they know what it’s like to serve in Vietnam and I think that creates a sense of community for them that’s really important,” Gov. Baker told 22News.

In addition to observing Veterans Day, Gov. Baker cut a cake celebrating the Soldiers’ Home serving Massachusetts veterans for 65 years.

Gov. Baker told 22News he plans to make another visit to the Holyoke Soldiers Home during Memorial Day weekend.