Former Bendix Factory being demolished in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The former Bendix Factory off of Laurel Street is being torn down to make space for a new facility for the International Container Corporation.

Construction crews have been tearing down the former Bendix manufacturing plant for about a week and a half now.

They’ve been removing all of the asbestos from the old building, which had been abandoned for 15 years.

Mayor Martin told 22News the town received a $900 thousand dollar grant from the EPA, as well as $600 thousand dollars from the state to tear down and redevelop the building.

Martin said International Container Corporation is building a 125 square foot facility at the site, which will provide more than 65 new jobs.

Demolition is expected to be completed by December.

Mayor Martin said International Container Corporation expects to open their Greenfield facility sometime next summer.