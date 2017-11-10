Federal grant awarded to Franklin County Family Drug Court

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Franklin County took a major step in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

Congressmen Richard Neal and Jim McGovern joined state and local officials to announce the launch of the “MISSION Hope Grant” at the Greenfield Courthouse. The $2.1 million grant will enable the Franklin County Family Drug Court to help people in recovery over the next five years.

“There are so many folks who don’t get treatment at all so this is drop in a bucket compared to what’s really needed,” said Debra McLaughlin, Coordinator of the Opioid Task Force of Franklin County & the North Quabbin.

The Franklin County Family Drug court is one of its kind in Massachusetts.This grant will significantly expand the number of families they’re able to serve. Families will have greater access to case management and social work services.

“It includes families, support, it includes opportunities for those we heard from today to fully integrate their lives with a second chance,” said Congressman Richard Neal.

A second chance was what was needed for one man to turn his life around through the Family Drug Court.

“A year and a half ago I couldn’t possibly stand here and say that I’d be sober, but that happened and it’s a beautiful thing,” said Eric Kovalchick.

The grant will also fund transportation to services offered outside the courthouse.