Dr. Phil – “Explosive 14-year-old runaway teen and her backstage drama”

Dr. Phil continues his conversation with Jody, Mike, their 14-year-old daughter, Michelle, and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Paul.
Jody and Mike accuse Paul of harboring their daughter after repeatedly running away.
Mike and Paul discuss an explosive altercation that got so heated, Mike said he was ready to “end Paul’s life.”
Paul says he is ready to take care of Michelle – but their relationship is illegal and he occasionally sleeps in a broken-down car with no windshield.
And, the explosive drama continues backstage!
