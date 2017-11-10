Congressman Neal on GOP tax bill: “This is obviously weighted to people at the top”

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a lot of controversy surrounding a republican tax bill. Republicans are trying to finalize a tax reform bill, but it’s facing opposition from many democrats.

House republicans are combining two versions of a bill that would change the country’s tax code. The House version includes a deduction for the first $10,000 in property taxes.

In the senate, the GOP bill would eliminate state and property tax deductions all together. Republicans say the plan will provide tax relief for the middle class.

But many democrats are skeptical, including Congressman Richard Neal.

“It was advertised as a middle class initiative,” Congressman Neal told 22News. “I think when people have a chance to go through it and sort and sift, I think they will come to a very different conclusion. This is obviously weighted to people at the top.”

The Senate bill also maintains a provision to allow individuals to write off medical expenses that exceed a certain amount of their income.

President Trump has said he will veto any bill that raises middle class taxes.