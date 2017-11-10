Chicopee Police emphasize importance of paying attention while driving

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is trying to bring attention to distracted driving and how important it is to pay attention to road signs.

They posted surveillance video captured by one of their city cameras of an accident that took place Wednesday afternoon at Cabot and Exchange Streets.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, no one was hurt in the accident.

Wilk emphasized how important it is to be careful especially for new drivers, “Slow down, pay attention, and use care behind the wheel of a 3,000lb “weapon.” Trying to beat that light, or stop sign, or yield is not worth that possible outcome.