Boston-area TV station breaks off newscast citing threat

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston-area television station is returning to the air after breaking off its newscast for more than an hour because of a reported threat.

And we are back on the air. On ‘til 7:30pm, hope you’ll join us! #Boston25 — Mark Ockerbloom (@ocktalks) November 10, 2017

WFXT-TV posted a message to its Twitter account at 5:20 p.m. Friday saying it “has been forced to stop our regular newscast due to a threat to our building.”

Boston 25 News has been forced to stop our regular newscast due to a threat to our building. We hope to be back on the air with our regular news & weather programming as soon as it’s safe to do so. Thank you for your patience. — Boston 25 News (@boston25) November 10, 2017

About an hour and a half later the station posted: “We are back in the building. Thanks to all for your patience.”

We are back in the building. Thanks to all for your patience… and many thanks to @DedhamPD. We'll be back on with live news in a minute. — Boston 25 News (@boston25) November 10, 2017

Threat is over. All clear!Back to work.

Enjoy your night.@boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) November 10, 2017

The station is located in Dedham, Massachusetts.

One of the station’s reporters, Malini Basu described the situation as a “bomb threat” on her Twitter account.

Another reporter Elysia Rodriguez tweeted out: “We had a threat to our building and told to evacuate. Everyone OK.”