Baker honors GySgt Sullivan in meeting with family

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On his Veterans Day sweep, Governor Baker met with the family of Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan.

Gunnery Sergeant Sullivan was a U.S. Marine hero who lost his life trying to protect fellow servicemen during an ISIS-inspired attack in Chatanooga, Tennessee in July of 2015. Governor Baker presented an American flag to the family, in honor of Sgt. Sullivan’s service.

Joe Sullivan told 22News he’s thinking of his brother a little bit more this weekend. “It’s a way to acknowledge my brother’s service, but the weekend as a whole gives us some quiet reflection, we put our public faces on, but we have a lot to dwell on this weekend.”

Governor Baker told 22News honoring Gunnery Sergeant Sullivan on the Marine Corps’ 242nd birthday made Veteran’s Day that much more special.