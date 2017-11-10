60-year-old woman struck by car in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police cited a driver for a pedestrian accident in downtown Northampton Thursday night. Luckily the woman wasn’t seriously hurt.

A 60-year-old Northampton woman was hit by a car, while crossing Center Street around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Northampton Detective Sergeant Victor Caputo told 22News a car driving on Main Street turned onto Center Street, where it hit the woman on the crosswalk.

Sgt. Caputo warns both drivers and pedestrians to never assume that the other can see you.

“Entering a crosswalk it’s good to try to make eye contact with each other, so you know the other person sees you,” Sgt. Caputo told 22News. “And drivers especially, a lot of these newer vehicles have pillars in the middle of the windshield area, so there is a blind spot built into a lot of cars. So, it’s important to take that extra second to make sure no one is there.”

The victim wasn’t seriously hurt and was taken to the hospital.

Police cited the driver, a 50-year-old Hatfield man, for failing to yield for a pedestrian in the crosswalk; a $205 fine.