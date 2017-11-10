2nd annual Patriots Salute held in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The second annual Patriots Salute to our veterans took place at the log cabin in Holyoke Friday evening.

Veterans were joined by friends, family, and community members for the dinner dance, hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the military order of the Purple Heart.

“Being with veterans it’s a bonding thing you share, it’s fantastic,” Corporal John Hurley told 22News. “Young troops that come home, the young veterans. They look to us as we experienced a lot of things. They look to us for help on some of the things they go through.”

Money raised from the dinner dance will benefit services for veterans in the Pioneer Valley.