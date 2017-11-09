When temperatures drop, home fires rise

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As temperatures drop, you’re reminded that heating equipment is the second most common cause of home fires.

Home fires start to spike in the winter months, including chimney fires like the one in Springfield on Wednesday.

Lt. Michael Dickson of the West Springfield fire department recommends cleaning your fireplace each year before winter gets going.

“You have a buildup of kreoso which is a tarry substance made from the logs that are in the fireplace, so depending on how often you get it cleaned and how well you maintain your stoves and your fireplaces, buildup can create a fire situation,” Lieutenant Michael Dickson of the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News.

The National Fire Protection Association urges homeowners to keep anything than can burn at least three feet away from fireplaces, furnaces and portable space heaters.