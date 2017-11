HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another truck found itself stuck under a bridge today, this time in Holyoke.

The tractor trailer got stuck below the underpass on Jackson Street around 2:45 p.m. Friday afternoon. It was removed around 3 p.m., but not without damage.

This is a recurring problem as tall vehicles often get stuck under the bridge at Canal and Lyman Streets.

There were no injuries.