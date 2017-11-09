Stock Market challenge puts students on the trading floor

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of college students came to Springfield Thursday to try their hand at trading stocks.

With hundreds buying, selling and trading stocks, the Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge made the MassMutual Center feel like the New York Stock Exchange.

Participants had a budget of one million “virtual” dollars to buy, sell and invest in stocks.

The Stock Market Challenge gives teams a taste of the financial world. The challenge includes news, trends, and companies making financial moves.

Each trader tracked news on monitors placed throughout the room.

The teams had 60 minutes to make as many transactions as possible. Each minute represented a day; they had an hour to make as much money as they can.

Elms College student Brian Benson told 22News the event provides a preview of a fast paced financial setting.

“It really gets you in that day-trading mindset,” Benson said. “You have to be able to think really quickly, you have to be able to collaborate with your teammates, clients etc. to make as much money as possible and it shows you what the real world is like.”

Another Elms College student, Matthew King, told 22News this is something you can’t learn in the classroom.

“It’s definitely more to the real world than you’d feel in a classroom, you can’t experience something like this happening in a classroom you have to go to events like this and learn from it,” said King.

Even though each team competed separately, students who competed told 22News the strategy remained the same: buy low, sell high and make as much money as possible.