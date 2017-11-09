Springfield teens get training on performing CPR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A lifesaving training was held Thursday night for a dozen teenagers in Springfield.

Old Hill Youth Sports and Mentoring Program and Springfield police provided CPR training at the Elias Brookings Elementary School.

Professional grade materials were there for the teens to practice giving CPR.

When it comes to this life-saving technique, you need more than just general knowledge.

“I would say mastery,” Amhed Sharif told 22News. “You want to master this, you know. If you have general knowledge, it may not come to you under a stressful situation.”

Two paramedics were also present for the training session.