Springfield names Paul Seifert Veteran of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Veteran Services Department Investigator Paul Seifert has been named Springfield Veteran of the Year.

The yearly award is given to a veteran who continuously volunteers their personal time to improve the community.

Seifert is the Post Commander of the American Legion Paper City Post 325.

Dr. Mark Mullan was also honored Thursday. He will serve as the Veterans Day parade marshal this weekend.

“I’ve always had tremendous respect for veterans, when I was a little kid my father was a veteran,” Mullan told 22News. “It’s important for us to be proud of our veterans.”

“It’s quite an honor,” Seifert added. “I’m very happy to receive it, I accept it on behalf of all the veterans in Springfield.”

Saturday’s Veterans Day parade will step off at 11:00 AM at Springfield Technical Community College.