SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is in police custody Thursday evening after police say they found guns and drugs in his possession.

Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News 33-year-old Bienvenido Escalera of Spring Street was arrested after police found three illegal gun and nine high capacity magazines.

Walsh also told 22News police found more than 300 bags of heroin and five bags of cocaine.

No further details was available.