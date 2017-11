SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Caring Health Center in Springfield was evacuated Thursday morning as police and fire crews investigated a suspicious package.

Springfield Fire spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News the Main Street facility reopened Thursday afternoon, after being closed down and isolated around 10:00 a.m.

Leger said a package was opened and some powder spilled out.

The substance was determined to be 99 percent water and 1 percent milk product.