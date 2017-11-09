Shots fired amid search for suspect who stole police cruiser

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have recovered a state police cruiser that was stolen during a traffic stop on Route 146 Thursday morning.

R.I. State Police Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin confirmed authorities found the vehicle abandoned on Vineyard Street in Providence. A firearm that was in the cruiser was still in the car, he said.

The suspect had not been captured as of mid-morning but there was an active search in progress, according to Philbin.

Law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation say shots were fired near the Providence Place Mall. People are advised to avoid the area of I-95 and Route 10 near the mall. The ramp from Memorial Boulevard to I-95 North is currently closed as police pursue the suspect.

A security guard in the nearby Convention Center parking lot said he heard several shots fired.

A vehicle from the state medical examiner’s office has since arrived at the scene.