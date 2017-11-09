Seahawks vs. Cardinals preview

The “NFL Playbook” crew breaks down the Week 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals.

Thursday Night Football Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals from University of Phoenix Stadium on 22News. Due to NBC’s coverage of the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals game Thursday, 22News will air the Thursday episode of Jeopardy’s Tournament of Champions on Friday, Nov. 10th at 7:30 p.m. and the Friday episode on Saturday, the 11th at 7:30 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: http://nflstream.nbcsports.com