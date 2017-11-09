Research: Alcohol consumption linked to certain cancers

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – New research suggests a link between alcohol and certain cancers.

It boils down to this: the more you drink, the higher your risk of developing an alcohol-associated cancer.

According to the National Cancer institute, alcohol consumption is a major risk factor for certain head and neck cancers.

A 2009 study found that nearly 20,000 cancer-related deaths in the U.S. had a connection to alcohol use.

Research indicates that the more alcohol a person drinks, regularly, the higher their risk of developing cancer.

“There is a link, particularly with breast cancer in women and with some forms of esophageal cancer and possibly some colon rector cancer,” said Dr. R.F. Conway of AEIOU Urgent Care in Amherst.

Alcoholic beverages may also contain a variety of carcinogenic contaminants that can also increase your risk of developing cancer.

Dr. Conway suggests you drink in moderation.

The federal government’s dietary guidelines for Americans suggest women limit their alcohol to one drink per day and up to two drinks per day for men.