Police: Woman shot on Pine Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot on Pine Street Thursday night, police say.

Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News that calls about the shooting came in around 9 p.m.

Officers are trying to find out how the woman got shot on Pine Street and who is responsible.

Walsh said she was loaded into an ambulance not long ago.

Her injuries are non-life threatening and she expected to survive her wounds.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday night, there is still a lot of police activity at the intersection of Pine and Central Streets.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.