Overnight closures on I-91 will continue for the rest of the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The construction won’t be completely done until February of 2019 but full use of I-91, 291, and the associated ramps should start in the Summer of 2018.

Workers will only have to finish some minor parts of the project but it isn’t expected to hold up traffic.

This week there are some road closures. I-91 south at temporary exit 7-6 is closing from 9 Thursday night to 5 Friday morning so the contractors can do work on the barriers.

Exit 1A from I-291 West to I-91 south will be closed for one more night. The road will be open starting Friday morning.

It’s all part of the I-91 reconstruction project that 22News has kept you updated on from the start.

Right now, construction workers are on stage 2 of the project until the spring, meaning the inside lanes are open, the outside lanes are closed, and ramps are still closed.

Starting in spring of 2018, regular traffic patterns on the elevated portion of I-91 will continue again and temporary alignments will be removed.

Around 75,000 people drive on I-91 every day. 90,000 cars use the I-91 – I-291 interchange.

The elevated portion was built in 1970 and was partially fixed in 2001. More work was done in 2007 on the south part of the highway. Right now, MASS DOT is doing a study on the highway to see what future, alternative options there are to make the highway less disruptive to the urban environment, and more environmentally and financially sustainable. The study will take a few years to finish.