Northampton detective on paid leave after violating prescription drop box policy

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Detective Lieutenant Alan Borowski has been placed on paid administrative leave for violating the department’s prescription drop box policy.

Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper sent a statement to 22News saying that she received information involving possible misconduct by Lieutenant Borowski in August.

She said Borowski retrieved pills from the prescription drop box and later used them as evidence.

An outside agency, APD Management, conducted the investigation. The investigation found that Borowski had placed pills connected to an overdose in another community into the drop box, and later retrieved those pills for evidence.

Chief Kasper said Borowski’s report failed to mention the origin of the pills.

It was determined that Lt. Borowski had “made an error in judgment and failed to comply with department policies regarding the drop box.”

At the time, Detective Lt. Borowski oversaw the Northampton Detective Bureau. Chief Kasper told 22News Lt. Craig Kirouac will oversee the Detective Bureau starting this Sunday.