Mixed reactions from Longmeadow residents on pot shop ban

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow residents voted to ban pot shops this week, but some people aren’t happy about it.

Massachusetts voters made recreational marijuana legal last November. But communities that voted against it, like Longmeadow, still have the opportunity to prohibit pot shops from operating in their town.

Nearly all of the 120 residents who came to the special town meeting on Tuesday voted against allowing recreational pot sales in Longmeadow.

“Maybe some of the young people might be a little upset by it,” Garnet Welch said. “I think the majority of our town will be fine without it. I don’t think its necessary.”

“People who need the medication are going to have to go long distance out of the way to get it which can be a hassle to get it,” Alex Hervieux told 22News.

The ban does not apply to medical dispensaries. Adults 21 and over can also still grow and smoke pot at home.

Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane told 22News the bylaw will go into effect when the Massachusetts Attorney General approves it.