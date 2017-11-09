Missing twin sisters found in Maine

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Two 9-year-old twin sisters reported missing from their Massachusetts home have been found in Maine.

Police say the girls’ mother and her boyfriend have been taken in to custody.

Je t’aime and Dasia Valentine were last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday when their school bus dropped them off in Plymouth. Police say that’s when the mother’s boyfriend took them and drove away.

Police found the girls safe in Lewiston, Maine around 9:30 p.m. the same day.

State officials are now working to get the girls back to their father, who has full custody.