Mass Appeal Live at Dakin Humane Society

Mass Appeal was live at Dakin Humane Society all show long! We learned about Dakin’s Diamonds in the Ruff Thrift Shoppe through a dog fashion show, learned about the non-profit TADSAW (Train a Dog, Save a Warrior) with Sherrie King, learned about Black Furiday and Dakin’s Giving Trees with Marketing and Communications Manager of Dakin Lee Chambers, and learned about Adopt a Senior Pet Month with the Executive Director of Dakin Carmine DiCenso. We were also introduced to four pets that are looking for their forever homes

Diamonds in the Ruff Thrift Shoppe – Dakin’s Springfield location

The shop is open the same hours as the adoption center, which is Tuesdays through Sundays, 12:30 – 5:30pm.

Seeking donations of gently used household items and pet supplies – your donations and your purchases generate more than $40,000 a year to support Dakin’s programs and services.

Diamonds in the Ruff sells lots of items for people including:

Jewelry

Candles

Glassware

Stuffed animals

Toys

They also sell quality pet items including:

Carriers

Bedding

Leashes & collars

Treats

Scratching posts

Pet toys

Supplies for small pets (birds, hamsters)

And…DOG COATS

Pet: Ivy

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Gender: Female

Age: 9 months

This adorable Dixie Dog is going to need some Yankee hospitality to keep her warm this winter, so she’s ready to come to your home! Ivy likes other dogs and cats, but it’s people who she really loves! She’s housetrained and is a good walking buddy. Ivy would make an ideal first dog for someone without canine experience.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=37075625#!/

TADSAW (Train a Dog; Save a Warrior) is a national non-profit 501(c) (3) organization that matches up dogs with veterans suffering from:

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Military Induced Anxiety Depression Syndrome (MIADS)

Military Sexual Trauma (MST)

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

The dogs are donated to TADSAW, and Dakin Humane Society has just started working with TADSAW by providing 4 dogs to veterans. The dogs, which can be any breed or age, must meet the following criteria:

Spayed/neutered

Up to date on vaccinations

Microchipped

When shelter dogs are trained to become service dogs for veterans suffering from PTSD, 2 lives are saved.

How the training takes place:

When a dog is matched with a veteran (at no cost to the veteran), Sherrie then begins training that dog to be a service dog for the veteran. Each dog requires an individual amount of time to be trained, some quickly, some needing more time. The average training time is 25 weeks.

Sherrie has the veteran and the service dog-in-training meet her in a variety of places to conduct training including (but not limited to):

Parks

Grocery stores

Restaurants

Malls

What the service dog does for the veteran:

The end goal is that the dog become trained enough to be able to “read” their person, to be totally focused on their person, to pick up the change in smells that occurs when veterans are going through different types of problematic symptoms. If the veteran is experiencing anxiety, flashbacks, night terrors, anger, panic attacks or other symptoms, the dog demands to be petted, which redirects the veteran to pay attention to the dog, pet them, and feel comforted. The service dog learns to create a perimeter around their person and watch everything that goes on around them. They learn how to walk with them in a way that tends to protect them.

Pet: Mamma

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Gender: Female

Age: 8 years

Hi, I’m Mamma! I’m a friendly and loving cat who can’t wait to get to know you better. I get chatty when I’m excited, and will ask you to pet me all over. I enjoy keeping my person company and will hang out on your lap while you work or watch TV. I am also a certified mouse catcher and will rid your home of any pests (well, as long as they’re of the rodent/insect variety!). I used to be an indoor/outdoor cat, and might enjoy having a outside space where I can get some fresh air. Please talk to an adoption counselor if you’re interested in bringing me home.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=36844329#!/

Black Furiday

Takes place Friday, November 24 (day after Thanksgiving). Hours are 12:30-4:30pm in Leverett, 12:30-5:30pm in Springfield

Select adult cats will have their adoption fee lowered to $5 on Black Furiday

“Smalls” (non-dog and non-cat) will have their adoption fee cut by 50%

“Going Home” photos to be taken of adoptees and families

Refreshments

Giving Trees:

Giving Trees are being set up in the lobbies of both Dakin’s adoption centers in Springfield and Leverett in the next couple of days. The trees will have colorful homemade ornaments on them that we’re asking people to take home because each ornament features information about an item from Dakin’s Amazon Wish List that we need for the animals.

People can take the ornaments and give them to friends or family members who may want to help Dakin animals. Or they can order the item themselves, give the ornament to their friend/family member, and tell them the gift was made in their honor.

During the holidays, we’ll be giving out all the gifts to our cats, dogs and small animals for our supporters to see and enjoy on Facebook. If you don’t already, please like our page at Dakin Humane Society.

Big thanks to the volunteers from Western New England University who created these festive ornaments.

Why all gifts go far:

Dakin is 100% self-supporting, so every gift counts

The average cost-of-care per animal (pre-adoption) is $513

Dakin is an open admission shelter, which means we don’t turn away animals that we can care for

Last year alone, Dakin helped 4,283 animals find new homes

Pet: Chicago

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Gender: Male

Age: 2 years, 2 months

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=36500588#!/

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month

With maturity comes a lack of shenanigans (chewed slippers, unwelcomed counter cruising). Somebody else paid for this pet’s misspent youth!

Senior pets more likely to be housetrained and will know that fingers and toes are not their chew toys

If your lifestyle is a bit on the slower side, you’ve met your match. Like to nap? They will, too!

Their personalities are fully formed. What you see is what you get. Whether it’s an independent cat, or a dog that’s unrattled by visitors to your home, you can see what to expect from them.

They have grown into the adult size…no surprises await! Especially for people adopting puppies who may grow into a size that surpasses size or weight restrictions if they rent their homes.

Some may be concerned about adopting an older pet because “I won’t have as much time with him as I would with a puppy or kitten.” Odds are, that’s true. But, this is where adopters have the opportunity to really make a difference in an animal’s life.

All adoptable animals in our care at Dakin will stay here until their person comes for them some day.

Pet: Snowball

Location: Springfield: Dakin Humane Society

Gender: Male

Age: 14 years

Hello, welcome to my profile! I’m Snowball, and my capacity to love has grown and grown over the years of my life. I may be shy at first, but will be a sweet and sensitive companion to the caring person who adopts me. Despite my name I am NOT a fan of the cold, and am looking for a warm, cozy place to rest my paws. I think you’ll appreciate having a furry guy like me around, too, as things start to get wintry. In fact, why should we delay our precious snuggle time? Come on in today and get to know me better!

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html?pet=36943241#!/