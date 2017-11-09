Local World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam woman in uniform was the guest of honor at a Veterans Day observance where she celebrated her 100th birthday.

Her friends at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Agawam helped U.S. Coast Guard Veteran Priscilla Peterson observe her milestone.

The Agawam veteran’s council of which Peterson was director for many years, honored her.

Peterson told 22News how she’s remained active for so much of her life.

“When they see something that needs to be done, do it,” Peterson said. “Don’t wait for somebody else to do it, I thought I’ve always done what I needed to be done.”

To help note the occasion of her 100th birthday, friends and family made certain to honor her with no fewer than 100 gifts.