Local charities collecting winter coats for people in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As we head into the winter months, local charities are collecting coats for people in need.

Organizations in western Massachusetts including the Salvation Army and the Springfield Rescue Mission are currently collecting gently used coats for people who need them in the Pioneer Valley.

One Springfield resident said in cold New England temperatures, having a warm winter coat can make a real difference to someone who couldn’t otherwise afford one.

“You see a huge homeless population daily in Springfield, and they don’t have access to finances to purchase coats, so they can use the donations,” Kate Valente told 22News.

