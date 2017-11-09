Local businesses discussing ways to prevent food waste

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens gathered at Mill 180 Park in Easthampton for a symposium on food recovery.

Hospitals, restaurants and other food service operations from across western Massachusetts gathered to discuss ways to prevent food waste.

Methods to reduce wasting food include food donation, source reduction and composting.

Bill Lynch told 22News that reducing food waste starts at home.

“Being aware of what you’re doing at home really can make a difference in our everyday lives and with our wastes,” Lynch said. “That way you’re not making too much food, just using what your family is going to eat tonight.”

Click here to find out how you can reduce food waste in your home >>>>