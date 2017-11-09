Level of hunger in western Massachusetts remains high

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The executive director of the Western Massachusetts Food Bank, Andrew Morehouse, told 22News that 223,000 people in the four western counties need some assistance to keep from going hungry each week.

Morehouse said, the number hasn’t significantly declined since the economic crisis of 2008.

Morehouse explained, a task force has been created to look into the factors that contribute to having so many people needing assistance to put food on their table.

The Food Bank provides help to 200 agencies that distribute food to the thousands of western Massachusetts families who can‘t afford to buy enough food to avoid going hungry.