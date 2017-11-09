Gunnery Sergeant Thomas J. Sullivan Park dedicated

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dedication ceremony was held Thursday morning for the new Gunnery Sergeant Thomas J. Sullivan Park.

Funding for the park was made possible through private donations, city funding, and a Parkland Acquisition and Renovations for Communities (PARC) grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

Mayor Domenic Sarno petitioned the Park Commission to name the park in honor of GySgt Thomas Sullivan after his tragic death on June 16, 2015. He was gunned down during an ISIS inspired terror attack on military facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee.