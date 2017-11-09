East Longmeadow PD: Missing autistic man has been found

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A missing autistic man who went missing Thursday evening has been found, police say.
East Longmeadow Police were looking for an autistic man who they said was off his medication and might have been in danger.
East Longmeadow Police Detective Joseph Varone told 22News the missing 24-year-old, whose first name is Adam, is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes.
Adam is 5’10 and weighs 210 pounds. Detective Varone said Adam was last seen wearing a red jacket with tan pants and white sneakers.