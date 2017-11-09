East Longmeadow PD: Missing autistic man has been found

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A missing autistic man who went missing Thursday evening has been found, police say.

The missing man has been found, thank you to all who provided information and helped spread the word. WWLP-22News… https://t.co/TKr2DEMyHO — East Longmeadow PD (@ELPD_MA) November 9, 2017

East Longmeadow Police were looking for an autistic man who they said was off his medication and might have been in danger.

East Longmeadow Police Detective Joseph Varone told 22News the missing 24-year-old, whose first name is Adam, is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes.

Please share, if you see this young man call the East Longmeadow Police Department at 525-5400 extension 0. https://t.co/njqDmiKvOl — East Longmeadow PD (@ELPD_MA) November 9, 2017

Adam is 5’10 and weighs 210 pounds. Detective Varone said Adam was last seen wearing a red jacket with tan pants and white sneakers.