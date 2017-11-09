Dr. Phil – “‘Our 14-year-old runaway daughter is being harbored by her 18-year-old boyfriend'”

Jody and Mike say they can no longer parent their out-of-control 14-year-old daughter, Michelle.

The parents claim Michelle is doing drugs and drinking alcohol, repeatedly getting picked up by police, and hanging out with older boys. They also claim Michelle is a habitual runaway and has run away from home at least 10 times this year.

Michelle says if her parents would just treat her like an adult, she would have no need to run away.

During the summer, Michelle’s parents claim she disappeared for five days before being located at her 18-year-old boyfriend, Paul’s house.

Paul says Michelle is the love of his life and plans on marrying her. Paul says Michelle’s parents better get used to having him around because he’s not going anywhere.

So what would it take to keep Michelle from running away? Can these parents possibly accept Paul and move forward?

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Jody and Mike claim their 14-year-old daughter is a "pathological liar" and "master manipulator." #DrPhil https://t.co/731vPJDt8a — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) November 9, 2017

Jody and Mike say they can no longer parent their out of control 14-year-old daughter who runs away from home and is dating an 18-year-old. pic.twitter.com/qtaZFDLguu — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) November 9, 2017