Customers looking for ways to save as Eversource’s rates could go up

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Your Eversource energy bill could be bigger this winter season. Customers can expect to see a 5 percent increase on their bill. That averages out to about $6 more per month.

Eversource Energy said they’re forced to charge more for electricity because of the rising cost of natural gas.

The energy company has submitted its winter electricity supply prices to the Department of Public Utilities. If the six month supply rate is approved, customers can expect see an increase of about 5 percent, starting January 1.

Eversource said customers who use an average of 550 kilowatt hours of electricity can expect to see about a $6 increase on their bills monthly. If that will hurt your pockets, they’re urging customers to take advantage of their energy efficiency programs.

“They will come into your home,” said Priscilla Ress, Spokeswoman for Eversource. “They will check it from the roof top to the basement and make sure the house has been tighten up. They will even sometimes even do some spot sealing there, to make sure precious heat is not leaking out anywhere in your home.”

The program is free for Eversource customers. One man told 22News, instead of turning his heat on and off, he finds it more energy efficient to just leave it on.

“It takes more energy to get the heat up and running, kinda to accelerate again, rather than going at a constant speed,” Sam Laughlin of Northampton told 22News. “We’ve kept it on, pretty low. We don’t use it too much anyway. It’s not cranked up high. It’s probably the best way we’re saving money right now.”

You can also save on your energy bill by: sealing doors and windows, making sure your attic is well insulated, using natural sunlight for heating, and making sure vents are not blocked by furniture.

Customers can expect to see some relief in the summer, when prices drop.